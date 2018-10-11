As crime rate rises, South Africans are even less happy with police response

The percentage of individuals who were victims of crime worsened to 3.7% from 3.5% the previous year.

A breakdown of crime by province showed the Western Cape managed to reduce crimes against individuals by 24.4% and against households by 1.7%.

But the national average saw crimes classified as against households increase 5.3% and against individuals by 5%, led by what appears to be crime sprees in the North West, followed by the Free State and Gauteng.