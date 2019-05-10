CHARMAIN NAIDOO: April 27 1994 vs May 8 2019 — no contest and no real winners
The promise of a new dawn is long gone, replaced by a cynical dark reality
10 May 2019 - 05:30
Extract
I’ve been immersed in SA history in recent weeks. It seemed a fitting prequel to our elections, coming as they did this week, a quarter of a century after the end of apartheid, and the beginning of what promised to be “a new dawn”.
Well, it certainly is no longer daybreak in SA. If anything, it’s terrifyingly close to dusk, to that bewitching hour that is twilight. Just before the dark.
But I get ahead of myself…
