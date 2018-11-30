We’re filling our oceans with mountains of trash, we’re poisoning our earth with pesticides, we’re genetically modifying food, or radiating it to make it last longer

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: What a mess we have made of our precious planet in the past 60 years

The world was a very different place in 1958, the year I was born.

As I turn 60 this week, I’m taking stock — of my own life, the state of the world and the future of our planet.

Planet Earth’s future is uncertain as we begin to finally realise what a mess we’ve made of things as we’ve evolved and grown and developed new ways of making our lives easier. These ways have had a profound effect on the natural systems of our world.