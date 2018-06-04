'MultiChoice appointed a company called On Air to cold-call its customers still hanging on to their old decoders, and attempt to “help them upgrade” with a supposedly special Explora+HD decoder combo deal'

WENDY KNOWLER: How to win when you are cheated over the phone

EXTRACT

Telesales calls are a super annoying invasion of privacy for most, but there are two very good advantages to agreeing to a deal over the phone:

The call recording is a record of exactly what was said by both parties in the event of a dispute. You’re entitled to access to the call, so don’t take no for an answer.

You have a five-business day cooling off period in which to cancel for a full refund, for no particular reason – you simply get to change your mind, provided you do so in writing.