THE STEINHOFF SAGA: PART ONE - The making of a corporate giant

Events before and after the Steinhoff share price collapse



26 November 2015

GERMAN AUTHORITIES RAID STEINHOFF EUROPE GROUP SERVICES OFFICES

Steinhoff confirms that the Westerstede offices of Steinhoff Europe Group Services (SEGS) were searched by authorities relating to a review of balance sheet items.



4 December 2015

CONFIRMATION OF DISPUTE WITH PARTNERS

Steinhoff announces that these authorities found no evidence of any contravention of any provision of German commercial law.



23 August 2017

MANAGER-MAGAZIN IMPLICATES JOOSTE

Manager-Magazin reports that Markus Jooste was among employees under investigation by German prosecutors in relation to accounting fraud (in 2015).



24 August 2017

STEINHOFF DENIES CLAIMS MADE

Steinhoff denies the Manager-Magazin claims as “wrong or misleading”.



18 ‒ 21 September 2017

JOINT VENTURE PARTNERS LODGE CASE

In a dispute about Steinhoff accounts of 2016 with a former JV partner, OM Handels GmbH and MW Handels (owned by the former JV partner), Steinhoff receives a petition for an annual accounts proceeding before the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal.



5 December 2017

DELAY IN RELEASE OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Steinhoff announces a delay in the release of audited results due to pending further investigations.



6 December 2017

CEO RESIGNS/BOARD APPOINTS PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS TO CONDUCT INDEPENDENT PROBE

Steinhoff announces the resignation of Markus Jooste (CEO) and that PricewaterhouseCoopers has been appointed to investigate possible “accounting irregularities”.

Christo Wiese is appointed as Executive Chairman by the Supervisory Board and Pieter Erasmus in an executive advisory capacity.

6 December 2017

GERMANS CONTINUE PROBE

German authorities confirm that they are still continuing their investigation into “four current and former managers of a group” for accounting fraud.



7 December 2017

SHARES CONTINUE TO TRADE ON JSE AND FSE

To boost liquidity by €1 billion, Steinhoff releases non-core assets and refinances its long-term liabilities.

Ben La Grange continues his role as CFO as no evidence is found against him.

Moody’s downgrades Steinhoff to B1/Watch on the Global Scale and Baa3 on the SA National Scale.



9 ‒ 11 December 2017

BOARD SUB-COMMITTEE ESTABLISHED TO BOLSTER GOVERNANCE

The company establishes a board sub-committee to improve independent governance: The board consists of Dr Johan van Zyl, Dr Steve Booysen and Heather Sonn.



9 ‒ 11 December 2017

MEETING TO BE HELD WITH LENDERS

A meeting with creditors (including US and European banks) is scheduled for 11 December to discuss a revolving credit facility of €2.9 billion and a syndicated financing facility of $4 billion (to fund the acquisition of Mattress Firm).



9 ‒ 11 December 2017

MEETING WITH LENDERS POSTPONED TO 19 DECEMBER

The meeting with creditors is delayed by a week to 19 December because full-year earnings are not yet available.



11 December 2017

WIESE ATTEMPTS NEGOTIATING A STANDSTILL ON LOANS

Wiese attempts to stabilise the company (rumoured to owe creditors as much as $21 billion) by negotiating a standstill agreement on a €5 billon margin loan.



12 December 2017

ADVISORS BROUGHT IN

Moelis & Company are appointed as independent financial advisors and AlixPartners as operational advisors.

JSE announces an investigation into whether or not Steinhoff has breached JSE listing requirements.



12 December 2017

THREE BIGGEST LENDERS GRANT EXTENSIONS

The company gains support from three major creditors in the form of extensions on a revolving credit facility of €1 billion. Some suppliers of credit include Bank of America, BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, HSBC Holdings, Mizuho Financial Group, Natixis and Royal Bank of Scotland.



13 December 2017

LAW FIRM APPOINTED AND LENDERS APPROACH LAW FIRM

Company bondholders enter talks with Kirkland & Ellis and Hogan Lovells regarding their rights.

Steinhoff appoints law firm Linklaters as its advisor.



14 December 2017

WIESE QUITS BOARD

Steinhoff confirms misstatement of balance sheet assets (Steinhoff Europe) and confirms that 2016 results must be restated.

Christo Wiese resigns from the board, citing a conflict of interest.



19 December 2017

ACTING CEO ANNOUNCED/NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD ANNOUNCED/BOARD CHANGES

Steinhoff makes the following appointments: Heather Sonn (acting Chair), Daniel van der Merwe (former COO) as acting CEO, Alexandre Nodale (acting Group Deputy CEO) continues as CEO of Conforama) and Louis du Preez as Group Commercial Director.



19 December 2017

CIVIL LITIGATION PENDING IN THREE COUNTRIES

Steinhoff charged in civil suits by Andreas Seifert (OM Handels) in Germany, the Netherlands and Austria.



20 December 2017

STEINHOFF SEEKS LEGAL ADVICE AND ENTERS TALKS WITH LENDERS

Lending groups appoint legal advisors (Allen & Overy for Steinhoff Europe and Clifford Chance for South Africa).

Bondholders and Schuldschein lenders are invited by One Square Advisory Services (restructuring specialists) to a teleconference to discuss their rights and interests.



20 December 2017

TILP (GERMAN) CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT FILED

A lawsuit is filed by TILP in Frankfurt, representing investors.



27 December 2017

MATTRESS FIRM SECURES FUNDING

Mattress Firm (US subsidiary) secures a $225 million ABL facility to allow daily trading by sole bookrunner Barclays.

28 December 2017

MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TO CAA1

Moody’s downgrades Steinhoff to a Caa1 corporate family rating and withdraws it from the National Scale Ratings.



28 December 2017

STEINHOFF ASIA PACIFIC APPOINTS OWN BOARD

In an attempt to distance itself from its ailing parent company, Steinhoff Asia Pacific appoints its own board (it does not share any banking facilities or cross-guarantee/cross-default clauses with Steinhoff).



2 January 2018

2016 and 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RESTATED

The company announces that the review of accounting irregularities is “progressing” and that 2015 and 2016 consolidated results will be restated.



4 January 2018

BOARD CHANGES

The company announces further board changes: Ben La Grange (CFO) steps down and Daniel van der Merwe is appointed acting CEO. Nominations are received for Alexandre Nodale (Deputy CEO), Louis du Preez (Commercial), Philip Dieperink (new CFO pending formal appointment to the Management Board of the company), Intended (Chief Restructuring Officer) and Johan Geldenhuys (Head of Treasury).



4 January 2018

FURTHER FUNDS ACQUIRED

Steinhoff Europe Retail secures a £180 million two-year loan from hedge fund Davidson Kempner (to cover costs of daily operations).



8 January 2018

CONFORAMA SEEKS FUNDS/STEINHOFF FUNDING CONCERNS DEEPEN

To reduce its exposure to the Group, Conforama seeks finance and appoints Rothschild to assist.

The European Central Bank offloads Steinhoff bonds (estimated at €100 million).

Steinhoff enters discussions with lenders to fund its European companies at subsidiary level.



15 January 2018

STEINHOFF SELLS ASSETS AT A LOSS

To gain access to funds, Conforama offloads Showroomprivé at about half its estimated value to Carrefour.



25 January 2018

PSA WANTS TO JOIN CLASS ACTION IN SA

The Public Servants Association (PSA), a South African trade union, approaches the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to join a class action lawsuit.



25 January 2018

LA GRANGE RESIGNS FROM STEINHOFF AFRICA RETAIL BOARD

Ben la Grange (former CFO) resigns as non-executive director of Steinhoff Africa Retail.



2 February 2018

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISORY BOARD CHANGE

Steinhoff announces the following board resignations: Mariza Nel, Stephanus Johannes Grobler and Thierry Guilbert.



5 February 2018

VEB NOTIFIES STEINHOFF OVER CLASS ACTION

The Dutch Vereniging van Effectenbezitters (VEB) files a lawsuit against the company, stating that it published “inaccurate and misleading information”.



6 February 2018

STEINHOFF SEEKS BONDS WAIVERS

The company seeks waivers from debt holders at a value of €2.68 billion.



6 February 2018

HAWKS MEET STEINHOFF/NO CHARGES AGAINST JOOSTE

The Hawks meet with Steinhoff to discuss possible fraud at the company, but do not lay charges against Jooste.



15 February 2018

CRO APPOINTED

The company appoints Richard Heis to the board as Chief Restructuring Officer.



20 February 2018

JOINT VENTURE CASE WON BY PARTNER

The Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber rules that Conforama, Mattress Firm and Pep Clothing in Africa should adjust their annual accounts.





28 February 2018

REVENUES FALL (UNAUDITED)

A trading update by the company indicates that revenues for 2018Q1 decreased by five per cent.



28 February 2018

CHANGES TO SUPERVISORY BOARD

The following (independent) nominations to the Supervisory Board are made: Khanyisile Kweyama, Moira Moses, Hugo Nelson, Clive Thomson, Peter Wakkie and Alexandra Watson.



1 March 2018

MISREPRESENTATION MAY DATE BACK TO 2014

Emails are uncovered indicating that Markus Jooste was in contact about misrepresenting accounts (2014) with German Steinhoff managers.



7 March 2018

KONAR RESIGNS

Deenadaylen Konar resigns from the board.



23 March 2018

STEINHOFF WANTS TO PAY DIRECTORS MORE

Steinhoff proposes once-off payments of between €100 000 and €200 000 to three of its board members for undue time and effort commitments.



4 April 2018

VALUE OF EUROPEAN PROPERTY PORTFOLIO SLASHED

The company announces that the true value of the real estate portfolio of Hemisphere International Properties was “approximately €1.1 billion” (about half its previous estimate).



5 April 2018

STEINHOFF SCRAPS EXTRA PAY FOR DIRECTORS/RETAINS DELOITTE

The company does an about-turn on its remuneration proposal to board members.



20 April 2018

AGM OF SHAREHOLDERS OF STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

At the AGM the Supervisory Board appoints five new members: Khanyisile Kweyama, Moira Moses, Hugo Nelson, Peter Wakkie and Alexandra Watson and retains Stefanes Booysen, Angela Krüger-Steinhoff and Heather Sonn. Johan van Zyl resigns from the Supervisory Board, indicating: “I have thus completed my assignment on the board and fulfilled my commitment to major shareholders of the company”.

The Management Board appoints Philip Dieperink (Chief Financial Officer), Theodore de Klerk (Operational Director), Alexandre Nodale (Deputy Chief Executive Officer) and Louis du Preez (Commercial Director).

Deloitte Accountants B.V. is reappointed as external auditor for the financial year 2018.

Acting Chairperson of Steinhoff Supervisory Board, Heather Sonn, acknowledges “accounting irregularities” and the company's priorities to finalise a restructuring plan and the 2017 audit.

“We want to uncover the truth, show the world what has happened, prosecute any wrongdoing and reinstate trust in the company,” Sonn said.

The company confirms that the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) forensic probe into Steinhoff has uncovered a pattern of transactions stretching over a number of years which led to the material overstatement of the income and asset values of the group.