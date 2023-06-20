Cool Ideas provides free fibre internet to 300 local schools and counting

Access to information has become an essential part of almost every aspect of modern-day life, education included. This means digital connectivity is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity.

Sadly, many schools across SA struggle with the costs and infrastructure required to provide internet access. But one internet service provider (ISP) has stepped up to help bridge this digital divide.

Over the past eight years, Cool Ideas has been expanding its fibre and LTE networks across the country to expedite access to digital information through high-speed internet connectivity.

While doing so, through its Cool Schools initiative, the ISP has collaborated with schools in eight provinces and counting to ensure that, as its network grows, so too does learners' and educators' access to information.

Through this remarkable upliftment project, a free fibre internet connection with speeds of up to 1,000Mb/s (1Gb/s) is provided to qualifying schools. This way, the leaders of tomorrow are given access to the online educational resources needed to support their growth.

The Cool School initiative not only greatly benefits these learners and their teachers, but has a knock-on effect that could benefit the country as a whole. Especially when you consider a recent report from Unicef, which states that providing schools with internet access has the potential to boost the GDP of the world's least-connected nations by up to 20%.