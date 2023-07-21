Business

WATCH: Barbie at the box office: counting the cost

Business Day TV spoke to Zaid Kriel, executive editor of video game and entertainment website IGN

21 July 2023 - 17:02 Business Day TV
A fan takes a photo of a Barbie doll at the world premiere of the film ‘Barbie’ in Los Angeles, California, July 9 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bringing Barbie to life in a movie has cost $145m.

The film is expected to bag between $80-$100m in its opening alone.

Business Day TV tallied the cost of making the movie with Zaid Kriel, executive editor of leading video game and entertainment website IGN Africa.

