SIU search refugee centres for corruption evidence

The Special Investigation Unit was looking for evidence related to corruption in the issuing of asylum and refugee papers

17 May 2024 - 11:05
by Rorisang Kgosana
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi attends the raid in Marabastad. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Friday morning conducted raids on five home affairs refugee centres in search of evidence of corruption.

Centres in Marabastad, eThekwini, Musina, Cape Town and Gqeberha were raided in a simultaneous operation.

The SIU was looking for evidence related to corruption in the issuing of asylum and refugee papers.

In Pretoria, more than two dozen SIU officials entered the Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre in Marabastad, where they blockaded offices to prevent home affairs officials from destroying and removing potential evidence while asylum seekers queued to get help.

SIU officials then began the search and seizure of evidence, including documents and cellphones.

The raids come after a February proclamation granted the SIU powers to investigate maladministration and corruption over the past 20 years within the home affairs department.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who attended the raid in Marabastad, said a whistle-blower had revealed the alleged corruption, which resulted in many unqualified asylum seekers being granted permits and visas.

All the news CTA

