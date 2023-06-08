Features

From disclaimer to clean: how Mnquma did it

A scrupulous municipal manager, with buy-in from his mayor, sweated the small stuff — and the large

08 June 2023 - 05:03 Natasha Marrian

Turning a consistently errant municipality into a well-run one may be “tedious”, but it can be done. 

Take the Mnquma local municipality in the Eastern Cape, an area of 3,270km² about 90km up the coast from East London whose major urban centre is Butterworth. ..

