Features

ANC’s new crop can brace for 2024 calamity

The party has left reform too late, and has run out of time to fix the main issues ahead of the 2024 elections

BL Premium
22 December 2022 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

Can the new ANC top leadership, with an emboldened President Cyril Ramaphosa at its head, turn the party’s ailing electoral fortunes around before the 2024 national elections?

It’s unlikely — particularly as research shows that it is losing support in rural areas as quickly as it is in towns and cities. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.