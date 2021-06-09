Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Mkhize placed on ice, as reshuffle looms BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally acted, placing health minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave this week to allow him to deal with the tender fraud allegations he is facing.

The saga around Mkhize has hastened the need for Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet — a much-anticipated and long-awaited move initially necessitated by the death of respected minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu. ..