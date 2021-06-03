Public protector to initiate ‘contempt proceedings’ against Mkhize

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday that her office will this week initiate contempt proceedings against embattled health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize over his failure to honour a subpoena on three occasions.

She said a case will be opened at Brooklyn Police Station at Hatfield in Tshwane.

Mkhwebane said Mkhize was subpoenaed to give evidence and produce documents in relation to an investigation into allegations of undue delay and/or failure by the national health department to implement the recommendations of the “Report of the Clinical Associate National Task Team 2017”.

The task team was established by the national health department to, among other things, review lessons learnt during the training of more than 900 and the appointment of almost 700 clinical associates in 2001.

Clinical associates are mid-level healthcare workers who work under the supervision of medical doctors in caring for patients in largely disadvantaged and rural areas of SA.

Mkhwebane said she was investigating a complaint by clinical associate Sanele Ngcobo, the general secretary of the Professional Association of Clinical Associates of SA (Pacasa), who wants the health department to implement the recommendations of the clinical associate national task team.

Mkhwebane said on Thursday subpoena notices were served on Mkhize on February 4 to appear before the public protector on March 18; on April 21 for May 7, and again on May 24 for June 1.

“He failed to present himself on all three occasions, with his office advising each time that he was unavailable,” Mkhwebane said in a statement.

According to legislation, the public protector has the power to direct any person to submit an affidavit or affirmation or to “appear before her to give evidence or produce any document in their possession or under their control, which has a bearing on a matter under investigation”.

Mkhwebane said that, unlike an ordinary investigation meeting request, a subpoena carried with it legal implications and that, “absent just cause, witnesses were obliged to comply with its provisions or face legal consequences”.

“It is critical for state functionaries to understand that compliance with our investigations is not optional. No less than the constitution of the republic enjoins other organs of state to support and assist the public protector to ensure the institution’s independence, impartiality, dignity and effectiveness,” said Mkhwebane.

National health department spokesperson Popo Maja said they had not had time to study Mkhwebane’s statement, adding that “the minister will seek legal advice” on the matter.

Mkhize is embroiled in a controversial R150m department of health contract awarded to Digital Vibes, an obscure communications company run by his associates.

The DA has said it will lay criminal charges against Mkhize, after revelations that his family may have benefited from proceeds of the controversial tender.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the allegations against the health minister were serious.

“There are serious allegations which need to be investigated by the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] and any other appropriate authority and be finalised without delay”.

