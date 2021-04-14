Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: The misplaced victimhood of Jacob Zuma BL PREMIUM

Ex-president Jacob Zuma plans ahead. The reason he went to war with the judiciary and began rubbishing the Constitution, to which he pledged allegiance ahead of his two terms as president, is becoming clearer.

But his strategy may just be unravelling. The state had been footing the bill for his defence even as he stalked the country denigrating the judiciary, the Constitution and the rule of law at every opportunity. ..