NATASHA MARRIAN: The misplaced victimhood of Jacob Zuma
14 April 2021 - 08:00
Ex-president Jacob Zuma plans ahead. The reason he went to war with the judiciary and began rubbishing the Constitution, to which he pledged allegiance ahead of his two terms as president, is becoming clearer.
But his strategy may just be unravelling. The state had been footing the bill for his defence even as he stalked the country denigrating the judiciary, the Constitution and the rule of law at every opportunity. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now