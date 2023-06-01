Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Google is right to panic

It is a threat to the company’s search dominance for Bing to be the default search engine in ChatGPT

01 June 2023 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

When Google discovered in March that Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone seller, was thinking of ditching its search engine for Microsoft’s Bing, there was “panic”. 

Of course there was.  According to The New York Times, which carried the report, “an estimated $3bn in annual revenue was at stake with the Samsung contract. An additional $20bn is tied to a similar Apple contract that will be up for renewal this year.”..

