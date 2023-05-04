DUNCAN MCLEOD: How Microsoft dodged its ‘Kodak moment’

As more companies join the secondary exchange, A2X is considering taking the incumbent JSE head-on
The two most valuable companies in the world, Apple and Microsoft, are also two of the longest-surviving companies in the technology industry. They were incorporated less than a year apart in the mid-1970s.
Both firms will turn 50 soon. In a dynamic industry that changes direction regularly, it is surprising that the two richest tech companies have been around so long.
Apple’s incredible rise has been well documented — the return of co-founder Steve Jobs after years in the wilderness, then the launch of the iMac, the iPod, the iPhone, the iPad and, after Jobs’s death in 2011, the Apple Watch. Tim Cook, Jobs’s hand-picked successor, then used his mastery of supply chains to transform Apple into a well-oiled moneymaking machine.
Microsoft’s story — especially the significant wealth the company has generated under Satya Nadella — is a little less known than Apple’s. But it’s even more impressive. This is a company that has had to steer the tanker away from the rocks several times in its 48-year history.
One major pivot came in the late 1990s when Microsoft — still led by co-founder Bill Gates at the time — realised it had fallen behind on the web. At the time, a young upstart called Netscape Communications had captured the early market for web browsers; Microsoft’s own Internet Explorer was a mess, and rivals were crowing that the internet would break Windows’ near-monopoly of the desktop.
The gloves came off when Sun Microsystems CEO Scott McNealy successfully lobbied the US government to file antitrust charges against Microsoft. A US court found Windows was a monopoly and that Microsoft abused it by bundling Internet Explorer to crush competitors, including Netscape. It ordered Microsoft to be broken into two, with one company focused on Windows and the other on applications. But the order was overturned on appeal, and Microsoft ultimately reached a settlement that was described as a slap on the wrist by some critics and as government overreach by others.
Whatever the merits of the US action, Microsoft both won and lost the case.
It won because it avoided a break-up and it got to keep bundling Internet Explorer (IE) into Windows. IE ultimately crushed Netscape and dominated the market for more than a decade.
It also lost the case because it started fretting about the terms of its antitrust consent deal. It avoided decisions that could have got it into more trouble with the authorities. It lost focus and became rudderless. The share price languished for a decade.
The web browser has remained pivotal for accessing services on the internet, but it’s not as important to Microsoft as it was in the late 1990s. Microsoft is still fighting hard, though, to recover market share for its browser, now called Edge, and is making some headway in chipping away at the commanding lead that Google’s Chrome has achieved in the past decade.
The second major pivot for Microsoft came in the 2010s, when the company realised early that there was a sizeable opportunity — and threat — presented by the rise of cloud computing, where computing resources and applications are made available as a service over the internet. In this world, Windows becomes less important as a base on which to build applications and services. That’s why Microsoft now treats the Mac as a first-class citizen and why you can download Edge on Linux or run Linux servers in Azure, Microsoft’s cloud services platform.
Unlike in web browsers, Microsoft was an early investor in cloud technology alongside crosstown rival Amazon.com, whose Amazon Web Services unit still leads the multibillion-dollar market. The two companies together dominate the cloud market, with Google Cloud in third place.
Cloud-related services are now by far Microsoft’s biggest source of revenue. In its quarterly results last week, cloud revenue jumped 22% to reach $28.5bn — an annualised run rate of more than $100bn! Soon, almost all Microsoft’s revenues will be cloud-related in some way. Even Windows is now available on demand as a service to be “streamed”. It’s the “everything as a service” model, and it’s changing the way the world consumes IT.
What’s next? It’s early days, but Microsoft has identified artificial intelligence as potentially the next big pivot it’s going to have to make — and it’s wasting no time integrating AI into everything from Office to its Bing search engine.
A perennially distant second player in web search behind Google, Microsoft sees AI chat tools as a way of enticing people to switch to Bing. Defeating Google in search remains unlikely, but generative AI tools integrated into Teams, Outlook, Word and Visual Studio could help spur productivity gains worldwide ... and ensure Microsoft sells even more software subscriptions.
Microsoft won’t be caught flat-footed under Nadella as it was under Gates when the web took off in the 1990s. Nadella was pouring money into OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, before the AI hype even began. That augurs well for a company that is clearly more determined than ever to avoid the “Kodak moment” that has befallen so many of its peers over the years.
McLeod is editor of TechCentral
MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: How Microsoft dodged its ‘Kodak moment’
Cloud-related services are now by far its biggest source of revenue
