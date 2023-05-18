AngloGold Ashanti’s move to the New York stock exchange makes a lot of sense — but it’s also cause for deep introspection in South Africa
holding algorithms to account
CHRIS ROPER: Does social media create killers?
A US lawsuit accuses platforms of running algorithms that fuel hate and violence. If they do, the consequences for South Africa could be ugly
In an interesting development last week, families of victims of one of those awful US mass shootings sued some of the big social media companies, which they basically accuse of providing the platform that turned the shooter into a racist murderer.
The shooting happened last May in the (now poignantly) named Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York. An 18-year-old, Payton Gendron, killed 10 people and injured three. He livestreamed the attack on Twitch, which is owned by Amazon. ..
