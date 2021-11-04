Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Name change won’t solve Facebook’s problems Social media giant is spending twice as much on a new virtual reality bet than it is on safety this year. And it’s now called Meta B L Premium

The latest controversy to hit Facebook is its lame attempt to change its holding company’s name to Meta, believing it will convince people not to notice its continuing privacy and mental health scandals.

The name comes from the metaverse, an early depiction of virtual reality conceived by sci-fi author Neal Stephenson in his cyberpunk novel Snow Crash. Published in 1992, it depicted a computer virus, one of the first examples of cybersecurity...