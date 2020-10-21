CARTOON: SABC dinosaur law

Metal rises amid the hope US legislators can agree on a coronavirus relief package
Governments facilitated moves by businesses ranging from creating tools for food deliveries to learning from home
The government's economic recovery plan seeks greater private sector participation in SA’s rail network
Given the upsurge in infections in Europe and the UK, it is unlikely there will be a big change
The asset management group says net inflows stood at £1.2bn for the nine months to end-September from outflows of £200m previously
Report from the World Economic Forum shows 82% of SA companies are seeking to automate work in response to changing skills needs.
The Broad-Based BEE Act aims to increase black participation in the economy and not just use ‘token’ blacks as a ‘front’ in business
Protesters in Abuja, Lagos and other towns have sealed off major roads and bridges, disrupted flights and brought many businesses to a standstill
Daniel van Tonder has enjoyed a run of great form that looks set to continue
These buildings are a tribute to the longevity of timeless architecture and proof that good taste never goes out of fashion
