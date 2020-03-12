Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: On the edge of the next revolution The cloud, smartphones and super-fast broadband have come together in time for Covid-19-induced stay-at-home working BL PREMIUM

If you haven’t heard of it yet, you soon will. Edge computing, or computing at the edge, is a term you’ll hear more of in this cloud-connected internet age.

The computer as we know it has evolved from the beige box on our desk into the powerful thing we now call cloud computing. Machines far more powerful than our desktop pioneers sit in massive data centres on racks of servers.