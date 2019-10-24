Rivals still critical of Google’s quantum computing claims

Berlin/San Francisco — Alphabet’s Google said on Wednesday it had achieved a breakthrough in computing research by using a quantum computer to solve in minutes a complex problem that would take today’s most powerful super-computer thousands of years to crack.

Google researchers expect that quantum computers, within a few years, will fuel advancements in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), materials science, and chemistry. The company is racing rivals including IBM and Microsoft to be the first to commercialise the technology and sell it through its cloud computing business.

“We’re hoping that when people start using this and looking at performance stability and cloud interface, they’ll get really excited about what we have to offer at Google,” John Martinis, the company’s chief scientist for quantum hardware, told reporters.

The breakthrough was described in a paper published in science journal Nature. It followed weeks of controversy since a draft was leaked over whether Google’s claim of “quantum supremacy” was valid. IBM said a super-computer employing a different set-up could solve the same challenge in less than three days, while chip maker Intel said “quantum practicality” remains years away.

Google defended its position, but did not dispute rivals’ contentions. It has manufactured a handful of chips with 54 quantum bits, or qubits, vastly more powerful than the standard 64-bit chip in many consumer devices. However, for the technology to be useful to customers it would need to make chips with thousands of qubits.

Martinis said Google sees “a pathway” to a computer with 1,000 qubits and expressed confidence that it has a reliable process to make its new chip, dubbed Sycamore.

The US and Chinese governments have led in the burgeoning quantum technology field, pledging billions of dollars in funding to corporate and state researchers to fast-track quantum development and mitigate possible issues, including the tech’s expected ability to break digital encryption.

Google has been among the beneficiaries of the American support. “The US has taken a great leap forward in quantum computing,” said US chief technology officer Michael Kratsios on Wednesday.

Long-held dream

For decades, computer scientists have sought to harness quantum physics, laws governing the behaviour of particles that are smaller than atoms and can simultaneously exist in different states.

Qubits, can be set to one and zero at the same time, unlike today’s binary computer bits that are either ones or zeros. This super-position property multiplies exponentially as qubits become entangled with each other, meaning the more qubits connected, the vastly more powerful a quantum computer becomes.