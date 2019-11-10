ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Is that a mini data centre in your pocket?
10 November 2019 - 05:00
Data centres are not only sprawling facilities that host vast numbers of computers for storing the world's information and applications - they also demand massive investment. The cost of the data centres opened in SA by Microsoft this year and planned by Amazon Web Services next year will add up to billions of rands.
The data centre of the future may look very different, though. They may not only be a lot smaller - and therefore cheaper - but also designed for highly specialised uses in very specific locations. We're not talking about the fading model of companies running their own data centres, but rather mini data centres dotting the landscape.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.