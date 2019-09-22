Business Oracle to bring war on Amazon to SA shores SA features in software giant's plan to roll out slew of data centres BL PREMIUM

SA could be part of a global offensive to take on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the data centre market. That's according to Larry Ellison, founder of database software giant Oracle. Speaking at the annual Oracle OpenWorld conference in San Francisco this week, Ellison said Oracle would have more cloud regions than AWS in the next 12 months. He presented a map of the new regions, revealing that SA would be the first country in Africa with an Oracle data centre.AWS announced in October last year that it would open two data centres in Cape Town in the first quarter of 2020. This follows Microsoft opening Azure data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town in March this year. The giant facilities, known as hyperscale data centres, are central to businesses and governments operating more efficiently and cost-effectively via cloud computing.Each "cloud region" represents investments of billions of rands in infrastructure.The news comes on the heels of the June unveiling of a cloud inter-op...