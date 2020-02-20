Barcelona show a no-go as coronavirus spreads

The pickpockets of Barcelona, legendary for their stealth, are having a bad February. Usually it’s a booming month because of the rich pickings of the annual MWC Barcelona trade show (previously the Mobile World Congress). But not this year. The unprecedented spread of the coronavirus has put paid to that.

Every year, the top players in the global mobile industry descend on the Mediterranean city, with its majestic Sagrada Familia basilica, an unfinished masterpiece by the architectural genius Antoni Gaudí.

The event — the world’s largest wireless conference — normally attracts about 100,000 visitors and 2,800 exhibitors from 200 countries. So, there goes the estimated €500m splurge for the economy of Barcelona, which has hosted it since 2006.

MWC has grown so big it has moved from the Fira de Barcelona trade fair venue, which is on the original site of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion. The pavilion, built for the 1929 International Exposition, is regarded as having launched modernist architecture.

The congress is now held at the Fira Gran Via exhibition grounds, a mini-city designed by the Japanese architect Toyo Ito. With 400,000m² of floor space it’s said to be one of the largest exhibition venues in Europe, and there is a dedicated underground train and metro station, a nearby shopping mall and a gigantic Ikea.

But with little over a week to go before the MWC was set to start, the GSM Association (GSMA) cancelled its flagship event.

The organisers had no choice after about 40 companies — including Nokia, Facebook, Ericsson, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Vodafone, BT and Deutsche Telekom — cancelled their plans to attend for fear of the virus.

Huawei shipped its employees to Spain so they could be quarantined for the prescribed two weeks to see if anyone showed symptoms.