Coronavirus: red flags over shortage of SA specialists SA has a shortage of infectious disease specialists, which could limit the ability to contain the spread in the case of an outbreak

On Sunday, SA’s ability to manage the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was tested again: a traveller from Shanghai arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Joburg with a fever.

Emergency response plans kicked into gear. Officials took samples to test for the virus. The patient was spirited away to the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and placed under quarantine; the test results, available on Monday, were negative for the virus.