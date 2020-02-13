Coronavirus: red flags over shortage of SA specialists
SA has a shortage of infectious disease specialists, which could limit the ability to contain the spread in the case of an outbreak
13 February 2020 - 05:00
On Sunday, SA’s ability to manage the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was tested again: a traveller from Shanghai arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Joburg with a fever.
Emergency response plans kicked into gear. Officials took samples to test for the virus. The patient was spirited away to the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and placed under quarantine; the test results, available on Monday, were negative for the virus.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now