News & Fox / Trending

Coronavirus: don’t let it go viral

China is in crisis mode over the coronavirus, which has killed more than 100 people so far

30 January 2020 - 05:00 Paul Ash
A medical staffer works at the department of infectious diseases in Wuhan Union Hospital. Picture: AFP/Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu
A medical staffer works at the department of infectious diseases in Wuhan Union Hospital. Picture: AFP/Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu

In the 14th century, a bubonic plague that we know as the Black Death spread like wildfire across the so-called civilised world. The global pandemic, which killed between 75-million and 200-million people, was allegedly spread by fleas living on rats.

It’s the Year of the Rat in the Chinese calendar and what tragic irony, then, to kick off the lunar new year with another plague whose ground zero is Wuhan in China.

Wuhan (population 11-million), a tech and transport hub and capital of Hubei province, is under lockdown following an outbreak of the flu-like coronavirus that by Tuesday had infected 4,581 people worldwide and killed 106 of them.

China has imposed drastic travel restrictions in a belated attempt to contain the outbreak, which erupted just as people were about to begin celebrating the new year.

Public transport to and from Wuhan has been stopped and residents have been ordered to stay inside. Ride-hailing services as far away as Beijing have been heavily curtailed.

The first cases of the Black Death in the 14th century were spread by sailors and merchants trekking up the Silk Road. The plague took time to develop. But coronavirus cases have already appeared in France, Germany, North America and across Southeast Asia and Australia.

A Bloomberg graph indicates that those most at risk tend to be elderly — though the youngest victim was a 36-year-old man.

As with the severe respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus epidemic before it, the coronavirus outbreak should be quickly contained — unlike the accompanying stock market panic, the new handmaiden of any global outbreak of plague.

Coronavirus death toll spikes to 132

Japan flies citizens from Wuhan while US weighs suspending flights to China
World
21 hours ago

Most read

1.
Coronavirus: don’t let it go viral
News & Fox / Trending
2.
A bad week for Group Five CEO Thabo Kgogo
National
3.
PROFILE: Who is Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa?
News & Fox
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Senzo Tsabedze back on track for ...
News & Fox
5.
‘Media has not been muzzled’, says Steinhoff
News & Fox

Related Articles

India could benefit from coronavirus

World / Asia

SA prepared to deal with threat of coronavirus, says Mkhize

National / Health

Coronavirus poses a threat to Apple production

Companies

China confident it will beat ‘devil’ virus, Xi Jinping tells WHO chief

World / Asia

Virus pummels oil and it will get worse as (or if) the virus does

Opinion

China bans wildlife trade as coronavirus deaths rise

World / Asia

Hospitals built in a week and mandatory masks — what China is doing about the ...

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.