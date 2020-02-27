Special Reports budget 2020 PIETER KOEKEMOER: Tax-efficient investing As we head into a new tax year, it’s a good time to rethink your investments to take advantage of the various tax breaks on offer BL PREMIUM

Regardless of whether you took advantage of tax breaks on your investments over the past year, the good news is that you can invest again in early March to benefit from tax-efficient growth in the new tax year.

In your quest for tax-efficient investing, you should consider three products: retirement annuities (RAs), tax-free investments (TFIs) and, for higher-income individuals, endowments.