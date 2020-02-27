budget 2020
COLLECTED INCOME: Mboweni’s surprise tax treat
Many expected the Treasury to raise taxes. Instead, it took a gamble that to get growth, it had to cut them instead
27 February 2020 - 11:00
If there was one sentiment that hung heavy over finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget this week, it was the dawning of the grim reality that the SA economy is just too fragile to handle new tax increases.
This was the sober and sombre message from the National Treasury, after it fell R63.3bn short on revenue collection. To put the size of that shortfall in context, it’s a bigger miss than the SA Revenue Service sustained at the height of the global financial crisis 10 years ago.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now