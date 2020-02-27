Special Reports budget 2020 SIN TAX: Vapes and smokes get burnt The excise burden on most booze and tobacco exceeds targeted levels, so sin taxes rise roughly in line with inflation BL PREMIUM

Taking a smoke-free smoke break will soon not be tax free anymore.

SA will start taxing heated tobacco products, or "hookahs" with immediate effect and plans to follow suit with electronic cigarettes soon, the National Treasury says in the Budget Review.