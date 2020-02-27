budget 2020
SIN TAX: Vapes and smokes get burnt
The excise burden on most booze and tobacco exceeds targeted levels, so sin taxes rise roughly in line with inflation
27 February 2020 - 11:00
Taking a smoke-free smoke break will soon not be tax free anymore.
SA will start taxing heated tobacco products, or "hookahs" with immediate effect and plans to follow suit with electronic cigarettes soon, the National Treasury says in the Budget Review.
