GEOFF COOK: Changing the mindset

Believing that the SA capital market will recover when the economic cycle reverses its downward trend somewhat misses the point. There can be no economic upturn without a vibrant capital market to drive growth in the first place.

From a simplistic traditionalist perspective, the steady decline in listings of small and medium-sized companies on the JSE is attributable to a negative economic cycle and investor sentiment.

The paradox is that the US and Europe are experiencing a similar decline, despite having growing economies, while our emerging-market peers have undergone significant growth in listings in the small to medium sector.

So, SA’s problem is not just economic. It’s structural. The JSE’s market structure inadvertently marginalises smaller companies and retail investors.

The decision to list is a trade-off between the expected benefits (access to capital, ability to use shares as a currency, liquidity for shareholders, raised profile) and costs (increased costs and regulatory burdens, transparency, loss of control, short-termism).

Economic and regulatory factors aside, small and medium companies clearly feel that the JSE listing trade-off is not worth it and are instead looking to the private equity market.

Their biggest impediments to listing are a lack of liquidity and the increasing cost and burden of regulation.

Liquidity is a complex subject but, in essence, it encapsulates the ability to facilitate large volumes of trade in a particular share without causing excessive price movements, while still reflecting a fair market price.

A liquid market requires lots of buyers and sellers and can be facilitated by traditional market makers or algorithmic and high-frequency traders.