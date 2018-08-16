THULI MADONSELA: Silver lining in the land debate

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the ANC has decided to amend the property clause, section 25 of the constitution, to clarify in what circumstances expropriation without compensation (EWC) will be allowed, has rattled many. The fact that his announcement was made on national TV close to midnight adds to the dodgy perception.

But is the outcry justified? Is it possible that it’s an overreaction, and that there is an alternative way to interpret his decision?

Last week, I was giving a guest lecture in the law of delict at Stellenbosch University when a student asked my view on the decision. I confessed that my first reaction was shock and condemnation, as Ramaphosa was pre-empting the findings of the public consultations around the issue.

I felt it rendered that consultative process a ruse.

My initial reaction was not dissimilar from Hem in Spencer Johnson’s book Who Moved My Cheese, who, after seeing the cheese disappear from its usual place, complained: "Who moved my cheese?"

But later, after I’d decided to transcend the victim paradigm and stop complaining about who moved my cheese, I considered alternative ways of interpreting the decision. This led me to an unexpectedly positive view of Ramaphosa’s action.

What can possibly be positive about an action that has spurred so much condemnation and hysteria, you might ask. Well, there is a silver lining to the ANC’s plan to amend section 25.

For a start, the announcement removes uncertainty. The ANC has played open cards about its plan to amend the section to make it very clear that EWC will be constitutionally permissible in prescribed circumstances. An amendment will specify those circumstances.