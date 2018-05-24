THULI MADONSELA: The injustice of shady home auctions

Hardly anyone seems to notice when I use Twitter to discuss social justice matters that don’t affect everyone. Tweets about my adorable granddaughter usually elicit far more interest than serious matters of social justice, particularly about the most marginalised.

So I was pleasantly surprised by the support a few weeks ago, when I reacted on Twitter to a judgment about bank auctions of people’s properties, usually homes, without a reserve price, when they have defaulted on mortgage loans.

I tweeted: "With due respect to the court, I consider this judgment to be grossly unfair and inequitable. It is a setback regarding social justice. Should the matter be taken on appeal, it would be great if those concerned about social justice join in as amicus curiae."

More than 4,000 people agreed.

The case involved a man who had failed to pay his bond after he lost his job. Having repossessed his house (valued at R470,000), the bank auctioned it for R40,000 — less than 10% of its value. The owner, Mr Nkwane, turned to the Pretoria high court to have the sale of bonded property without a fair reserve price declared "unjust and unconstitutional".

But the court saw no problem with the impugned practice.

I was surprised that the honourable judge saw no injustice in the absence of a fair reserve price, even though he gave judicial notice that the impugned court rule had been amended. The amendment means that in future, the rules will require a judge who orders a sale in execution to stipulate a reserve price in prescribed circumstances.

However, a price determined by a judge is cold comfort, the way I see it. We need far more.

Apart from the fact that losing a home is one of the most painful things for families, the overzealous approach to sales in execution undermines SA’s efforts to ensure the right of access to housing. It undermines transformation efforts relating to land restitution. Effectively, the state is giving with one hand while taking with the other.

The idea is not to undermine the profitability of banks, as the judge seemed to think a reserve price would do.