Can the EFF’s 99-year leases work?

Last week’s announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC will initiate an amendment to section 25 of the constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation raises renewed questions about SA’s land tenure models.

One view is that government should reintroduce the leasehold structure, albeit in a different format than the old model that was effectively repealed under the Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Act of 1991.

Currently, the most widely used form of tenure in SA is full-or sectional-title property ownership, which allows buyers the right to own — as opposed to a right to use and occupy — a property. While acquiring a property via a lease structure is not common in SA, the practice is widely used in neighbouring countries such as Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana, where large parts of the country comprise state-owned or communal land.

When someone buys a leasehold title they pay a lump sum upfront for the right to use and/or occupy the property for a specified time. The most widely adopted lease period is 99 years, though a leaseholding may be granted for any period. The leaseholder is entitled — and often obliged — to erect buildings on the land or improve the existing property. When the lease period expires, the leaseholder typically has the right to renew the lease period, or the property can revert to the landowner. The leaseholder also has the right to sell the lease at any time. If a leaseholder dies before the lease expires, the leasehold title is usually transferred to their estate or heirs, similar to any other asset owned by the deceased.

The leasehold issue has been raised by, among others, the EFF. It wants all land to be expropriated and placed under state custodianship. The state should lease the land to the private sector and individuals for residential and productive use. The EFF believes a leasehold period of 25 years will provide adequate security of tenure, specifically on agricultural land, which should be provided at a low cost to farmers and food producers.

The EFF’s policy document refers to the fact that the lease of state-owned land already takes place without fanfare, where the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries indirectly manages large tracts of state plantations through lease agreements with private forestry companies, as well as in special economic zones such as Coega near Port Elizabeth.