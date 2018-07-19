Sol Kerzner’s grim Wild Coast legacy

In 1992 Sun International signed a remarkable document with the Transkei government. It granted the hotel and casino group the exclusive right to use 640ha of some of the most spectacular seafront real estate in the world for the princely sum of R2,500 a month.

The document was an addendum to a 50-year lease that former Transkei ruler Kaiser Matanzima had signed more than a decade earlier with Holiday Inn, which built a luxury resort on the land. Matanzima’s lease, which stipulated that his government would "remove from the leased property all existing farmers and inhabitants", contained no escalation clause. It also committed the former apartheid homeland to compensate the group for improvements — today worth an estimated R1.2bn — when the lease expired.

By 1992 hotel magnate Sol Kerzner had channelled R2m into Transkei Prime Minister George Matanzima’s pocket for exclusive gambling rights in the homeland. Matanzima later went to jail for receiving a bribe, and a corruption case was opened against Kerzner, though charges against him were eventually dropped.

Kerzner, who headed Sun International at the time the addendum was signed, knew Transkei’s days were numbered, and he didn’t trust the new ANC leadership to honour the original agreement with Matanzima. He slipped in the addendum to the lease two years before Transkei — along with the nine other homelands — was incorporated into the newly democratic SA.

Kerzner’s addendum kept the rental at R2,500 a month, retained the compensation clause and allowed Sun International to extend the lease by 50 years to 2079. Though it allowed for a 5% annual rental escalation, this would be capped at 15% once the original lease expired in 2029. In effect, Kerzner was getting the land for his casino resort — which today generates R480m a year — for virtually nothing.

After 1994, the 117-household Mgungundlovu community, which had been evicted to make way for the casino and golf course, filed a claim under the new Restitution of Land Rights Act. Their claim was investigated by the Eastern Cape land claims commission and gazetted as valid in 1996.