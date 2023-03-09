Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures
The departure of former FM deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha as Eskom spokesperson leaves another void at the utility
The economy buckles under power cuts and other ills, posting a dismal -1,3% quarterly growth
On February 7, the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down a surprise ruling that forced South Africa’s third-largest investment manager to scrap its half-year dividend, and sent shivers down the spines ...
Blackouts were the most challenging aspect of planning the first-ever ‘renewable grand prix’ in Sub-Saharan Africa
I was not really surprised to see classy consumer brands conglomerate AVI reporting that coffee revenue was up a vibrant 18.8% in the six months to end-December (compared with the previous interim period).
I have been smashing way too many cups of coffee of late, struggling to maintain an intermittent fasting regime and sometimes reaching double-cup figures before noon. I keep a wide-ranging portfolio of coffees in the larder, and one of those brands (House of Coffees, if you must know) is owned by AVI. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARC HASENFUSS: AVI’s Ciro coffee perks up
The division is evidently keeping mornings going and investors onside, while Reinet could take some lessons in actual communication
I was not really surprised to see classy consumer brands conglomerate AVI reporting that coffee revenue was up a vibrant 18.8% in the six months to end-December (compared with the previous interim period).
I have been smashing way too many cups of coffee of late, struggling to maintain an intermittent fasting regime and sometimes reaching double-cup figures before noon. I keep a wide-ranging portfolio of coffees in the larder, and one of those brands (House of Coffees, if you must know) is owned by AVI. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.