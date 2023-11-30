Sink your teeth into RFG
King of the pie market, and with enviable margins, RFG punches above its weight in the South African market — but still can’t catch a break from a sceptical JSE
30 November 2023 - 05:00
Food brands group RFG last week issued year-end results that will have made its more illustrious competitors on the JSE a little concerned — and green with envy — at the impressive efficiencies and innovations flowing through in the numbers, thanks to some big capital spend previously.
There was a lot to like for investors, who have seen relatively poor fare from other food groups. RFG’s turnover was pushed up almost 9% to R7.9bn, with operating profit hiked a stout 32% to R757m. The operating margin came in at 9.6% — within spitting distance of the targeted 10% range set by RFG executives...
