Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: Blackmail at Richemont? Not so fast, Johann

Richemont’s Johann Rupert has swatted away investor calls for an independent board appointment. That’s all very well now, but what about in the future?

18 August 2022 - 05:00

Anyone who has attended investment behemoth Remgro’s AGMs over the past few years will certainly not be surprised at developments at luxury brands conglomerate Richemont last week.

Readers will know that activist shareholder Bluebell Capital Partners has pressed for board representation at Richemont, where the Rupert family hold “artificial control” through an A & B share structure. A similar structure also exists at Remgro, which is still SA’s largest investment company. ..

