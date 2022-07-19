Activist investor eyes Richemont board’s structure and outsize voting rights

Oil prices have whipsawed on supply concerns and recession fears
The objective was to put in place the mechanisms that enable the reproduction of corruption
The suspended public works director-general has been on paid suspension for two years, accused of awarding irregular contracts for state funerals
Ruling party dismisses claims that its stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict is linked to financial or historical ties to Moscow
Sale to lenders is necessary to avoid ratcheting up debt payments, and the figure is R35m higher than a competing offer
The agency cuts its rating on the New Development Bank from its second-highest ranking to third
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
The US treasury secretary says women represent a ‘huge untapped resource’ for both the US and South Korea
Prodigious golfing talent wins respect and thanks
New design could store more energy and charge faster than liquid lithium-ion batteries
The share structure of Richemont that gives chair SA billionaire Johann Rupert half the voting rights, is in the spotlight after Bluebell Capital Partners, a European focused activist fund, asked for changes to the board.
The luxury goods company, which owns brands such as Cartier jewellery, Piaget watches and fashion and accessory brands Dunhill and Chloe, has two sets of A and B shares...
