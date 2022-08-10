Johann Rupert says he won’t be ‘blackmailed’ into board overhaul at Richemont

Hungarian energy group MOL has transferred the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline
Now is the time for a dedicated and honest public awareness campaign about the benefits of LPG
Breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, are the cause
The party has decided there should not be a cooling-off period as provided for in the Electoral Amendment Bill
Summer bookings reach 90% of 2019 levels, but incoming CEO Sebastian Ebel says ‘whole system is still very fragile’
Mike Brown believes it is possible to avoid being greylisted, but much of the work is out of the Treasury’s hands
Employers have offered a multiterm wage agreement for increases of up to 6.2%, but Numsa wants a one-year 20% increase
While a drop in fuel prices is good news for Americans, their cost of living is still painfully high
Fiery hooker comes in as coach Jacques Nienaber reshuffles front row for All Blacks showdown
Data provides real-time information to help insurers understand client driving behaviour
Zurich — Richemont chair Johann Rupert won’t give in to activist shareholder Bluebell Capital Partners’ campaign to overhaul the boardroom structure at the world’s second-biggest luxury group, he told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
Cartier-owner Richemont on Monday recommended shareholders vote against Bluebell’s proposal of Francesco Trapani as a board member representing investors holding A category shares. The company proposed one of its existing independent directors as a representative instead.
Billionaire Rupert, who owns all the non-listed category B shares in the company, which represent 9.1% of the capital, but 50% of the voting rights, said there was no reason to change the board “either legally or morally”.
“Our board may be slower and more conservative than others. But its openness and collegiality are exactly its advantage. I will not be blackmailed,” he said in a rare interview.
Bluebell wants Richemont to concentrate on jewellery and watches, saying that could double its share price in the medium term.
Rupert said the board of directors took into account the interests of all the shareholders, whether they owned listed A share or unlisted B shares.
“I can assure you of one thing: I will not change our capital structure,” he added.
Bluebell Capital’s co-founder Giuseppe Bivona said the fund’s campaign would continue as the board was not representing those bearing the greatest economic risk.
“Instead of offering a good argument against our requests, he has rejected it outright, without listening to the A shareholders. This is exactly why we want to change the representation on the board,” Bivona said.
Rupert said Richemont was in a good position to survive the economic downturn and had a strong balance sheet.
“We’ve benefited from being prudent. It is extremely beneficial to have been conservative in the good times,” he said, adding that its family-controlled structure helped it plan ahead.
Richemont, whose Swiss watch brands include IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre, reported 12% higher sales in the three months to June, as strong demand in the US and Europe offset a 37% drop in mainland China.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Johann Rupert says he won’t be ‘blackmailed’ into board overhaul at Richemont
Shareholder Bluebell Capital Partners is pressing for boardroom change at luxury group, but billionaire chair says there was no reason
Zurich — Richemont chair Johann Rupert won’t give in to activist shareholder Bluebell Capital Partners’ campaign to overhaul the boardroom structure at the world’s second-biggest luxury group, he told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
Cartier-owner Richemont on Monday recommended shareholders vote against Bluebell’s proposal of Francesco Trapani as a board member representing investors holding A category shares. The company proposed one of its existing independent directors as a representative instead.
Billionaire Rupert, who owns all the non-listed category B shares in the company, which represent 9.1% of the capital, but 50% of the voting rights, said there was no reason to change the board “either legally or morally”.
“Our board may be slower and more conservative than others. But its openness and collegiality are exactly its advantage. I will not be blackmailed,” he said in a rare interview.
Bluebell wants Richemont to concentrate on jewellery and watches, saying that could double its share price in the medium term.
Rupert said the board of directors took into account the interests of all the shareholders, whether they owned listed A share or unlisted B shares.
“I can assure you of one thing: I will not change our capital structure,” he added.
Bluebell Capital’s co-founder Giuseppe Bivona said the fund’s campaign would continue as the board was not representing those bearing the greatest economic risk.
“Instead of offering a good argument against our requests, he has rejected it outright, without listening to the A shareholders. This is exactly why we want to change the representation on the board,” Bivona said.
Rupert said Richemont was in a good position to survive the economic downturn and had a strong balance sheet.
“We’ve benefited from being prudent. It is extremely beneficial to have been conservative in the good times,” he said, adding that its family-controlled structure helped it plan ahead.
Richemont, whose Swiss watch brands include IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre, reported 12% higher sales in the three months to June, as strong demand in the US and Europe offset a 37% drop in mainland China.
Reuters
EDITORIAL: Dual-class share structures lose favour among investors
Activist investor eyes Richemont board’s structure and outsize voting rights
How crazy rules are stifling JSE empowerment stocks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Dual-class share structures lose favour among investors
Activist investor eyes Richemont board’s structure and outsize voting rights
Richemont enjoys buoyant sales in the US and Europe
Battered Burberry still upbeat about future sales
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.