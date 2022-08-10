×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Johann Rupert says he won’t be ‘blackmailed’ into board overhaul at Richemont

Shareholder Bluebell Capital Partners is pressing for boardroom change at luxury group, but billionaire chair says there was no reason

10 August 2022 - 17:59 John Revill
Johann Rupert. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ALBERTO BERNASCONI
Johann Rupert. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ALBERTO BERNASCONI

Zurich — Richemont chair Johann Rupert won’t give in to activist shareholder Bluebell Capital Partners’ campaign to overhaul the boardroom structure at the world’s second-biggest luxury group, he told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

Cartier-owner Richemont on Monday recommended shareholders vote against Bluebell’s proposal of Francesco Trapani as a board member representing investors holding A category shares. The company proposed one of its existing independent directors as a representative instead.

Billionaire Rupert, who owns all the non-listed category B shares in the company, which represent 9.1% of the capital, but 50% of the voting rights, said there was no reason to change the board “either legally or morally”.

“Our board may be slower and more conservative than others. But its openness and collegiality are exactly its advantage. I will not be blackmailed,” he said in a rare interview.

Bluebell wants Richemont to concentrate on jewellery and watches, saying that could double its share price in the medium term.

Rupert said the board of directors took into account the interests of all the shareholders, whether they owned listed A share or unlisted B shares.

“I can assure you of one thing: I will not change our capital structure,” he added.

Bluebell Capital’s co-founder Giuseppe Bivona said the fund’s campaign would continue as the board was not representing those bearing the greatest economic risk.

“Instead of offering a good argument against our requests, he has rejected it outright, without listening to the A shareholders. This is exactly why we want to change the representation on the board,” Bivona said.

Rupert said Richemont was in a good position to survive the economic downturn and had a strong balance sheet.

“We’ve benefited from being prudent. It is extremely beneficial to have been conservative in the good times,” he said, adding that its family-controlled structure helped it plan ahead.

Richemont, whose Swiss watch brands include IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre, reported 12% higher sales in the three months to June, as strong demand in the US and Europe offset a 37% drop in mainland China.

Reuters

EDITORIAL: Dual-class share structures lose favour among investors

But they remain popular among some of those who control companies
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Activist investor eyes Richemont board’s structure and outsize voting rights

Bluebell Capital Partners, a European focused activist fund, asked for changes to the board
Companies
3 weeks ago

How crazy rules are stifling JSE empowerment stocks

Is a fixation with maintaining black ownership inadvertently stifling efforts to broaden — and grow — empowerment participation on the JSE?
Features
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Industry warns of dire consequences of Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Mantengu relisting a first step in unlocking ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Coal is the big winner in Cristal investment ...
Companies
4.
The battle for hybrid office and home work in SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
CEF has completed due diligence on R1bn stake, ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Dual-class share structures lose favour among investors

Opinion / Editorials

Activist investor eyes Richemont board’s structure and outsize voting rights

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont enjoys buoyant sales in the US and Europe

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Battered Burberry still upbeat about future sales

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.