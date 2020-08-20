Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: It’s getting weird in here ELB is now in the throes of a buyout offer by Apex Partners — headed by Charles Pettit, who founded Torre Industrial — which is offering minority shareholders 200c a share BL PREMIUM

I’ve seen my share of weird phenomena. Possibly the weirdest — and an incident my friends don’t talk about, or even acknowledge, anymore — was the sighting of the "silverman" at the edge of the large pool at Blindekloof in the Groendal nature reserve outside Uitenhage. This was in 1982 … only four years after the well-documented alien sighting by three other schoolboys (just google "Groendal UFO incident"). I remember being woken by a kick, and finding one of my terrified friends clutching an axe.

We followed his petrified gaze to see the "silverman" — motionless but leaning at a strange angle. Despite our high-pitched challenges he remained motionless and shimmering … but when someone turned on the mini-cassette player (Steely Dan at half speed due to flat batteries, I seem to recall) the apparition flicked off like a television set.