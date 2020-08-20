MARC HASENFUSS: It’s getting weird in here
ELB is now in the throes of a buyout offer by Apex Partners — headed by Charles Pettit, who founded Torre Industrial — which is offering minority shareholders 200c a share
I’ve seen my share of weird phenomena. Possibly the weirdest — and an incident my friends don’t talk about, or even acknowledge, anymore — was the sighting of the "silverman" at the edge of the large pool at Blindekloof in the Groendal nature reserve outside Uitenhage. This was in 1982 … only four years after the well-documented alien sighting by three other schoolboys (just google "Groendal UFO incident"). I remember being woken by a kick, and finding one of my terrified friends clutching an axe.
We followed his petrified gaze to see the "silverman" — motionless but leaning at a strange angle. Despite our high-pitched challenges he remained motionless and shimmering … but when someone turned on the mini-cassette player (Steely Dan at half speed due to flat batteries, I seem to recall) the apparition flicked off like a television set.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now