Engineering group ELB mulls selling Australian unit
08 January 2020 - 19:30
Engineering group ELB is restructuring its business and could sell its Australian equipment unit after losses incurred at its Gamsberg zinc project.
The listed company has experienced delays and cost overruns at its Northern Cape-based project that has resulted in cash flow challenges at its engineering business. The potential sale of its Australasian operations will ease ELB’s financial problems.
