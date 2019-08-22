MARC HASENFUSS: ARB Holdings holds its own
The electrical wholesaler and lighting specialist is holding up as well as could be expected in a trading environment that has all but short-circuited
22 August 2019 - 05:00
Electrical wholesaler and lighting specialist ARB Holdings is holding up as well as could be expected in a trading environment that has all but short-circuited. The group remains cash flush, and shareholders won’t be too upset by the decision to peg the dividend at 25c a share.
ARB says acquisitions remain an integral part of its expansion strategy, but does advise that the immediate focus is on integrating the Radiant acquisition with lighting subsidiary Eurolux and on honing efficiencies at the Lords View distribution centre.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.