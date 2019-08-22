Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: ARB Holdings holds its own The electrical wholesaler and lighting specialist is holding up as well as could be expected in a trading environment that has all but short-circuited BL PREMIUM

Electrical wholesaler and lighting specialist ARB Holdings is holding up as well as could be expected in a trading environment that has all but short-circuited. The group remains cash flush, and shareholders won’t be too upset by the decision to peg the dividend at 25c a share.

ARB says acquisitions remain an integral part of its expansion strategy, but does advise that the immediate focus is on integrating the Radiant acquisition with lighting subsidiary Eurolux and on honing efficiencies at the Lords View distribution centre.