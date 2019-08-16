WATCH: The challenges keeping Truworths under pressure

General retailer Truworths reported a 74% slide in profits for the year to end-June as it faces a challenging trading environment in SA and the UK.

The retailer said on Thursday that its after-tax profits fell 74.1% to R691m, from R2.66bn in 2018. Headline earnings per share were down 8.5% from the year-earlier period.

CEO Michael Mark joined Business Day TV to discuss the results in greater detail. ​