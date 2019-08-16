Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: The challenges keeping Truworths under pressure

Truworths CEO Michael Mark talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s full-year results

16 August 2019 - 10:44 Business Day TV
Truworths CEO Michael Mark says managing the effect of the regulations is the group’s biggest challenge this financial year. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Truworths CEO Michael Mark says managing the effect of the regulations is the group’s biggest challenge this financial year. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

General retailer Truworths reported a 74% slide in profits for the year to end-June as it faces a challenging trading environment in SA and the UK.

The retailer said on Thursday that its after-tax profits fell 74.1% to R691m, from R2.66bn in 2018. Headline earnings per share were down 8.5% from the year-earlier period.

CEO Michael Mark joined Business Day TV to discuss the results in greater detail. ​

Or listen to the full audio:

