WATCH: The challenges keeping Truworths under pressure
Truworths CEO Michael Mark talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s full-year results
16 August 2019 - 10:44
General retailer Truworths reported a 74% slide in profits for the year to end-June as it faces a challenging trading environment in SA and the UK.
The retailer said on Thursday that its after-tax profits fell 74.1% to R691m, from R2.66bn in 2018. Headline earnings per share were down 8.5% from the year-earlier period.
CEO Michael Mark joined Business Day TV to discuss the results in greater detail.
Or listen to the full audio: