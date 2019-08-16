Companies / Retail & Consumer

Truworths shares at nine-year low as profit plunges over 70%

Poor economic growth and consumer sentiment, combined with a shift to online shopping hurt the retailer’s bottom line

16 August 2019 - 10:49 Lisa Steyn
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Shares in Truworths slumped to a nine-year low on Friday morning after the fashion retailer reported a 74% slide in profits amid difficult trading environments in SA and the UK.

The group’s shares slipped 4.3% to R55.40 in early trade, the worst level since August 2010.

In its results for the year ended June 2019, released late on Thursday, Truworths said after-tax profits fell 74.1% to R691m, as compared with R2.66bn in 2018. Headline earnings per share were 8.5% lower from R6.12 in June 2018 to R5.60 in June 2019.

As Truworths warned in a trading statement two weeks ago, a continuously tough trading environment in the UK hit the profitability of its Office shoes chain there, resulting in a £97m (R1.79bn) impairment charge on the business. The group said trading profit decreased 80.5% to R492m as a result of this.

In SA, consumer spending was constrained by low economic growth, high unemployment, modest increases in negotiated wages and higher average fuel and utility prices, the group said.

“In the UK, Brexit uncertainty and muted consumer sentiment, combined with the pressure on store-based retailing as consumer spending shifts to online shopping, continue to negatively impact the economy and retail sector in particular.”

Truworths said it closed 24 stores in the period under review. Its share price is down 32.48% in 2019.

The group did, however, declare a final cash dividend of 135c per share, lower than the dividend of 159c per share in 2018.

While consumer spending in SA is expected to remain under pressure in the short term, the group said a stronger retail sales growth trend was promising. Retail sales were up 3.7% to reach R18.6bn.

Truworths said sales momentum is expected to be driven by the expanding e-commerce offering, the lay-by payment option and customer response to new store concepts.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Why Woolies is JPMorgan’s top pick

JPMorgan gives retailer the green light and says there could even be value in its Australian investment in David Jones
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Truworths shares hit nine-year low on R1.7bn UK write-down

Retailer cuts value of its UK business by more than a third on Brexit uncertainties and a shift to online shopping
Companies
2 weeks ago

When the shoe doesn't fit, just fix it

Barclays Research said in a note last month that retail sales volumes in the UK remained weak in May
Business
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Truworths shares hit nine-year low on R1.7bn UK write-down

Companies / Retail & Consumer

RON DERBY: Woolworths and David Jones's locker

Opinion

LETTER: Service leaves a bad smell

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.