Truworths shares at nine-year low as profit plunges over 70%

Shares in Truworths slumped to a nine-year low on Friday morning after the fashion retailer reported a 74% slide in profits amid difficult trading environments in SA and the UK.

The group’s shares slipped 4.3% to R55.40 in early trade, the worst level since August 2010.

In its results for the year ended June 2019, released late on Thursday, Truworths said after-tax profits fell 74.1% to R691m, as compared with R2.66bn in 2018. Headline earnings per share were 8.5% lower from R6.12 in June 2018 to R5.60 in June 2019.

As Truworths warned in a trading statement two weeks ago, a continuously tough trading environment in the UK hit the profitability of its Office shoes chain there, resulting in a £97m (R1.79bn) impairment charge on the business. The group said trading profit decreased 80.5% to R492m as a result of this.