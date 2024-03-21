Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Spinning out of control

Empty pipes wreak havoc with water meters

21 March 2024 - 04:00
Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KIATDUMRONG
Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KIATDUMRONG

You omitted a small point in “When the Water Runs Out ...” (Fox, March 14-20). The air forced out of the empty pipes when the water returns spins the water meter much faster than water does. So expect huge water bills, followed by a deluge of accounts having to be investigated by incompetent staff and the subsequent credits passed — if the ratepayer ever gets that far. And if the meter spins fast enough it self destructs.

The good citizens of Joburg may go for years paying more for a scarce commodity they may get only sporadically. Unintended consequences.

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

