You omitted a small point in “When the Water Runs Out ...” (Fox, March 14-20). The air forced out of the empty pipes when the water returns spins the water meter much faster than water does. So expect huge water bills, followed by a deluge of accounts having to be investigated by incompetent staff and the subsequent credits passed — if the ratepayer ever gets that far. And if the meter spins fast enough it self destructs.
The good citizens of Joburg may go for years paying more for a scarce commodity they may get only sporadically. Unintended consequences.
Peter Gordon Grant Sedgefield
LETTER: Spinning out of control
Empty pipes wreak havoc with water meters
When the water runs out …
Is my water safe to drink? Expert advice for residents of South African cities
Why Joburg’s water crisis is getting worse
