Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Irony of South Africa whingeing

Awkward flashback to failure to arrest Omar al-Bashir

15 February 2024 - 04:00
Former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir. Picture: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo
Former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir. Picture: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

There’s an exquisite irony at the International Court of Justice, with South Africa whingeing that Israel isn’t adhering to the court’s ruling. Not so long ago, South Africa ignored an international arrest warrant issued by the [International Criminal Court] for Omar al-Bashir, the Sudanese tyrant charged with genocide and crimes against humanity.

Good for the goose, good for the gander, comrades.

Paul Wannenburg
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

