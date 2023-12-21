NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma spurs ‘opposition of a special type’
Years of pussyfooting around the ex-president have come back to bite the ANC
21 December 2023 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration is paying the price for having failed to deal decisively with the recalcitrant Jacob Zuma.
His administration has treated Zuma with kid gloves, perhaps most notably when Ramaphosa’s pardon spared him from a forced return to the Estcourt prison in August. Zuma lieutenant Arthur Fraser, who had earlier freed his patron on medical parole, was also mollycoddled by the Ramaphosa government. ..
