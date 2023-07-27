What will Magda do next?
Self-made billionaire Wierzycka is back at the helm of Sygnia, the asset manager she co-founded. And the time is ripe for a predator to swoop
27 July 2023 - 08:00
JSE-listed asset manager Sygnia Holdings, which is 67% owned by co-founder Magda Wierzycka, is often in the spotlight for reasons unrelated to investment management.
Over the past few months, coinciding with the return of Wierzycka as CEO, several executives have left. And with no love lost between the asset management sector and Sygnia, the company’s turmoil has featured in plenty of headlines...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.