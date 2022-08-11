A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
When I was a 14-year-old schoolboy, I spent my holidays with my 25-year-old brother who was a site engineer with Moolman Bros construction company (later part of Grinaker-LTA and Aveng) and I found the industry fascinating but very complex.
He went on to become MD and was the prime mover for opencast mining ventures all over Africa. His achievements came simply from hard work, experience and good people skills.
In May, I read that the governance, risk & compliance director of the Raubex Group, Felicia Msiza, had been appointed CEO, to replace Rudolf Fourie, a veteran of 25 years with Raubex — 12 of them as CEO. At the time, I cringed at the thought of appointing a greenhorn in the minefield that is road construction in SA.
Now I read that Raubex chair Freddie Kenney has resigned for “personal reasons”.
It never fails to mystify why large organisations — in this case JSE-listed Raubex — persist in appointing industry rookies to head their teams. If I held Raubex shares, my next call would be to my broker — to sell.
Tony BallGillitts
LETTER: Experience is important
