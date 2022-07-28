Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
Your business schools feature (Cover Story, July 21-27) should read: “How Executives Can Drag Dinosaur Business Schools into the Post-Covid Era”. If you want to learn about business, the last place you go is a business school. If business school academics knew about business, they would be in business, not marking scripts.
My most absurd experience of running two business schools was that MBA students pitched up for weekend lectures with the latest German sedans and were lectured on entrepreneurship by academics with 25-year-old Toyotas.
If you want to learn how to swim, you don’t go to the desert. Come on, FM, you can do better.
Prof Hoosen RasoolFR Research
LETTER: If academics understood businesses they would run them
