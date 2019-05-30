LETTER: Jobs are jobs, regardless of race

It would be very interesting to do a survey on other African countries to see if they have broad-based BEE policies for business and quota systems for sport.

I perused an advertisement for the Lesotho Highlands Water Project the other day and saw no reference to broad-based BEE, as is evident in SA advertisements.

How long will it take President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to realise jobs and employment are jobs and employment regardless of race?

Hopefully before the economy is destroyed.

Tony Ball

Gillitts

