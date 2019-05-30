Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jobs are jobs, regardless of race

How long will it take President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to realise jobs and employment are jobs and employment regardless of race?

30 May 2019 - 05:00
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

It would be very interesting to do a survey on other African countries to see if they have broad-based BEE policies for business and quota systems for sport.

I perused an advertisement for the Lesotho Highlands Water Project the other day and saw no reference to broad-based BEE, as is evident in SA advertisements.

How long will it take President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to realise jobs and employment are jobs and employment regardless of race?

Hopefully before the economy is destroyed.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Optimism at odds with reliance on state for job growth

Government cannot create jobs at the rate that SMEs and entrepreneurs can, so now is the time to break down all the barriers that make it so ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Keep the M2 closed — and close all the other ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Why Phakamani Hadebe really threw in ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: New cabinet gives Cyril Ramaphosa a ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Land question is far more about ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GIULIETTA TALEVI: Bring in the Silks to build the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Toil and trouble beset construction and engineering sectors

Opinion

Minimum wage kills prospects, increases joblessness and insults the poor

Opinion

LETTER: Labour law serves lawyers

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: National minimum wage comes back to bite advisers

Opinion / Letters

DUMA GQUBULE: Radical policies needed to spur growth and curtail joblessness

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.